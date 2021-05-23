Ashiaman Health Directorate calls for active participation in coronavirus vaccination

Health News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: GNA

Patience Ami Mamattah, Ashaiman Municipal Health Director has called on all qualified persons who took the first jab of the AstraZaneca Vaccines to go for their second jab.



Speaking with Ghana News Agency at Tema, Mrs Ami Mamattah stated that those eligible for the phase two of the vaccination exercise were frontline workers, security personnel, people with challenging health conditions, the media and all others who took part in the first exercise between March 2nd and 9th.



She added that, the exercise subsequently would create schedules for first-timers, hence, they shouldn’t feel exempted from the exercise.



Mrs Mamattah said: “There is a possibility to experience some minor effects or no effects just as it occurred after the first jab, and advised that negativities and fears about the vaccination exercises should be ignored since the vaccination is the only way to fight against the virus.



She added that Ashaiman Municipality had one of the best vaccination programmes with effective systems put in place to monitor and support during and the vaccination exercise and required the public to have confidence in the Health Directorate and avail themselves.



“Card loss shouldn’t be the reason for one to exempt himself or herself from the exercise because the centres have biodata of all who took part in the phase one of the vaccination exercise for easy retrieval,” she said.



She said new cards with security features would be given as certification for those who had completed the vaccination.



She echoed that the public should continue to adhere to the safety protocols-using of hand sanitizers, frequent washing of hands with running water and soap, wearing face masks and observing social distancing to secure their lives.