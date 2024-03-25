Ashanti regional minister goes speechless on live TV when asked to list 5 legacy projects of the NPP

Politics of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, was speechless during a live TV interview when he was asked a question about the projects that his party, the NPP, has been able to do for the people of his region.



In the interview on Oyerepa TV on Monday, March 25, 2024, Simon Osei-Mensah could be seen struggling to give answers to the question of what he and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had been able to do.



After speaking about four such projects from his party, for the region, the minister went blank and quiet, unable to say any more words.



“We have completed the Zipline project which is at Mampong… go and look at Bosomtwe Girls… By the end of April, you will see that planes can land at the airport… baby and mother unit that Auntie Rebecca came to commission is also our project,” and then the minister went blank on live TV.



When he was able to speak again, after a few seconds, he told Kwesi Parker-Wilson, the host of the program, that he would find the rest of the details and share with him.



Just before the minister was asked this question, he had challenged the National Democratic Congress to show him 10 legacy projects they have established in the Ashanti Region.



It turned out after the same question was asked the minister, that he readily did not have answers to what he was demanding of the opposition.



“They should give me 10 signature projects or legacy projects that they commissioned in the 8-year period they were in power, in the Ashanti Region,” he dared.



Watch the video of the minister below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





AE