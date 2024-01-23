‘Ashanti chiefs are thieves’ saga: Maurice Ampaw does not speak for us – NPP 'begs' Manhyia

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has distanced itself from the derogatory remarks against the chiefs of the Ashanti Region by a private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, an ardent supporter of the party.



Addressing the Asanteman Traditional Council after the party was summoned, the general secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua (JKF), who described the comments made by Ampaw as unfortunate, said that the lawyer does not speak for the party.



As an Ashanti man himself, JKF continued, he would not tolerate anyone, even those in his own party, disrespecting the Kingdom and its authorities.



“… we have listened to your advice and caution with good faith. I being the general secretary of the party would not allow any person to disrespect Asanteman as an Ashanti Man.



“I have always said this: on any day, if you ask me to choose between Ashanti and the NPP, I would not always choose Asanteman," he said in Twi.



The NPP general secretary added, “Maurice Ampaw isn’t our spokesperson; we haven't sent him."



What Maurice Ampaw said:



Maurice Ampaw, while reacting to the Asanteman Council summoning the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), over derogatory remarks he supposedly passed against the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, used some strong words against chiefs of the council.



He told the chief to focus on the many problems in their region and leave the regional chairman alone.



“The chiefs who are dragging Chairman Wontumi, what has he done to you? Have you finished solving your problems?



“... The Otumfuo is now tired of complaining about your behaviour. Some of the Asanteman chiefs are thieves – you sell the same land to more than one person. You steal people's money; you have sex with people's girlfriends, you sleep with their wives," he said in Twi.



He added, “Are you done correcting all the crimes your committee in the Ashanti Region including galamsey (illegal small-scale mining) for you to come talk about Chairman Wontumi”.



Watch videos of the remarks made by JFK and Ampaw below:





