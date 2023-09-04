Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of NDC call on John Mahama to appoint Julius Debrah as running mate

General News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Osman Abdullah Nabali is the latest youth leader of the party beseeching His John Dramani Mahama to select Julius Debrah as his 2024 running mate.



According to him, as the regional youth organizer of the NDC, he will fully throw his weight behind the numerous supporters across the length and breadth of the country within the party to plead with the flagbearer of the party to choose the former Chief of Staff for the good course ahead of the party.



He was of the view that the personality of the former Chief of Staff being approachable and easily accessible to the youth of the party would help consolidate votes to ensure that the party wins the 2024 elections convincingly.



Julius Debrah, the former Chief of Staff of the erstwhile John Mahama presidency has previously received endorsement from the Eastern Regional Youth Organiser, Etornam Nyarko.



Speaking at an orientation and capacity-building workshop for branch youth organizers for the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency of the NDC under the auspices of the Ashanti regional youth wing, he stated that, the call from a section of some party supporters on the former President to choose the former Chief of staff in the erstwhile NDC government as the best bet to partner him into the 2024 general elections to recapture power is in the right direction.



He stated that, considering the party’s history since 1996, anytime a flagbearer of the party retains a running mate from one regime to a different regime the elections do not go well with the party, hence the need for the former President to choose a different and winnable running mate like Julius Debrah who could ensure that the winning of the upcoming general election becomes a mere formality.



The Ashanti regional youth organizer reiterated that the former Chief of Staff has worked with the flagbearer before as a minister and chief of staff and has demonstrated that, he always stands for the youth with his approachable personality and for that matter, the need to have him partner the former President to win the general elections convincingly for the party.



Other regional and constituency executives of the opposition NDC have advanced several arguments in favor of the selection of Hon Julius Debrah, listing his record as a party officer, and government appointee, his entrepreneurship, affability, amongst others.



This is in spite of the fact that Julius Debrah had earlier released a statement disassociating himself from any persons or groups lobbying for him to be selected as the Running Mate.