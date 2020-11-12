Politics of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Ashanti Regional Minister calls critics sleepwalkers for not seeing Akufo-Addo projects

Ashanti Region Minister, Simon Osei Mensah

The Ashanti Region Minister has described those saying the ruling government has performed poorly in the Region as suffering from “somnambulism”.



Simon Osei Mensah says the opponents, predominantly followers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who have been alleging that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has done nothing for Asanteman despite it being the bread-basket for the party in terms of votes, are somnambulists because they cannot see the good works in the Region.



The Oxford dictionary defines ‘Somnambulism’ as a situation in which a person walks around whiles sleeping.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, Mr Osei Mensah touted the Ashanti Region as benefitting from a total of 2,099 kilometers of road projects with over 189 road contracts awarded.



He said this involves “the asphalt overlays constructed within the length and breadth of the Region and other developmental projects such as schools and education”.



On education, the regional minister touted that “the NPP in 4 years has built 702 school blocks, 424 basic schools and 278 senior high schools”.



“Despite all these massive infrastructural developments, you will have some bad nuts accusing the government of poor performance in this region,” he noted.



“My answer is simple. The NDC followers propagating such lies are sleeping and walking at the same time.”



He further charged Asanteman to vote massively for the NPP to sustain the ongoing projects dotted across the Region.





