Ashanti Regional Chief Imam's office reacts to Bawumia's LGBT+ stance, pressures Akufo-Addo to sign bill

Regional News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: Nana Peprah

The office of the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam has commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for taking a bold step to declare his stance on the LGBT+ controversies.



In an exclusive interview with this reporter, the office commended the vice president for declaring that he does not support LGBT+ activities in the country.



Alhaji Ustaz Ahmed Seidu, the executive secretary to the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, expressed gratitude to the Vice President, adding that they've been waiting for a long time to know Bawumia's stance on the practice.



"He gave us two scenarios. He gave us his personal take on the LGBT+, and he gave us his religious point of view. All religions abhor LGBT+. Christianity, Islam, as well as traditional religions. All these religions across the country detest LGBTQ, and he personally, as a Muslim, detests LGBT+. That is very commendable," he said.



"LGBTQ is something that must not be condoned in this country since our religions as well as our culture and traditions frown against it," he added.



He added that it was time Ghanaians stopped defending the abominable act with the "human rights" tag.



The office is also urging the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to sign the bill that was recently passed by Ghana's Parliament.



"Yes, the president has the right constitutionally to sign or not to sign whatever bill he faces. Now, because people have been saying that the moment he signs, they take the issue to the Supreme Court, this is not something that we should have even entertained ourselves with. Parliament is there for all Ghanaians, and now it feels that the LGBTQ community does not tally well with the Ghanaian community," he said.



They are therefore calling on the president to sign the bill to help criminalize the act since it has become obvious that Ghanaians abhor it.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in his address to thousands of Muslims in Kumasi during the observation of the final Eid prayers to climax Ramadan on Thursday, emphatically rejected the practice of LGBT+ in Ghana.



"I will like to take this opportunity to personally comment on the raging issue of LGBT+ people in Ghana. First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality," Dr. Bawumia said.