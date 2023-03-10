Ashanti Region NDC unhappy with slow pace of Suame youth organizer’s case

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has questioned the State’s posture in the case against its Suame Youth Organizer, Razak Koampa Avoliya.



Mr Avoliya was arrested, charged and arraigned after he was captured in a viral video threatening mayhem ahead of the 2024 polls. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge of offensive conduct.



During sittings on Thursday (9 March), the court was compelled to adjourn the sitting to April 4, after the prosecution requested more time to file and serve defence counsel with its witness statement. The documents will include the transcription of the content of the viral video from Twi to English.



But the NDC National Organizer Joseph Yamin who is unhappy about the development accused the police of frustrating the judicial process. He is calling on the police to speed up investigations to bring closure to the case.



“If for a month, the prosecution is unable to transcribe a video that is less than ten minutes, then it baffles me to believe that the police are taking the case seriously. It is an indication that the police just don’t want this case to go away anytime soon.”



“The police came to court and said that they should remand him [Mr. Avoliya] and that they are doing some investigations and I don’t know which investigations they are talking about when he said he is the one in the video and that is his voice, this could only be a delay tactic,” Mr Yammin further stressed.