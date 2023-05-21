Ashanti Region MP Caucus pay last respects Kumawu MP

Regional News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Correspondence from the Ashanti Region:



Some Members of Ghana's parliament have eulogised the late Philip Attah Basoah citing that his dedication to duty was very outstanding.



Lawyer Anyimadu Antwi, MP for Asante Akim Central and Chairman for the Ashanti regional MPs' caucus who read the tribute on behalf of the Members of Parliament said, the late Basoah was very healthy and active even on the day before his demise.



His death, therefore, came as a shock to the entire parliament house, he added..



"We were preparing to endorse the newly vetted ministers who had been nominated by the president. As leader of the caucus, I had to gather my people but Philip Basoah was nowhere to be found. I nearly got furious until we got the information from one of his brothers that he had passed on. It was very unfortunate and shocking," he noted.



He however urged Ernest Yaw Anin, the candidate for the upcoming by-election to work hard to redeem the image of the late Basoah, especially at this time when according to him, there is a strong belief that the NPP is going to win.



