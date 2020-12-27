Politics of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: GNA

Ashanti NPP chairmen congratulate NPP on 2020 election victory

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Association of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairmen in Ashanti Region, has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election for a second term in office.



The Association also applauded the tireless efforts of members of the party that ensured one-touch victory for the party in a communique issued at the end of year meeting of the Association held in Kumasi.



The communique which was signed by Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Chairman of the Association and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the rank and file of the party deserved commendation for working hard to retain the President and party in government.



It appealed to members of the party to remain calm and resort to internal party structures in seeking redress on all outstanding issues and grievances to keep the party’s unity intact after the election.



“While acknowledging the contributions of the media in the success story of the party, we wish to admonish all party faithful to refrain from resorting to the media as a forum for addressing party grievances instead of internal party structures”, part of the communiqué read.



It urged members of the party to remain united and rally behind the President to advance all the life-transforming policies introduced in his first term to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

