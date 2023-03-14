Ashaiman murder: Soldier's iPhone was stolen and sold for GH¢300 – Police prosecutor

General News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The late trooper Imoro Sheriff's alleged killers have been charged with robbery and dishonestly receiving contrary to the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (ACT 29).



The police, through its intelligence, independently arrested the suspects days after a power showoff by the military which rounded up and detained for days, 184 suspects after roughing up the residents.



The police says it arrested the six suspects between the 9th and 12th of March 2023.



The suspects include Samuel Teteh, alias Wiper and Abubakar Siddick, alias Birdman.



The two, according to the police, attacked the trooper on 4 March 2023 and stole his iPhone.



They were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.



Wiper and Birdman, accprding to the police, attacked the trooper at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region “for the purposes of stealing" his mobile phone and "stabbed" him "with intent to overcome the resistance of Imoro Sherrif to steal his mobile phone.”



The four other accused suspects: Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, Safianu Musah, Mohammed Yussif and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim, were charged with dishonestly receiving contrary to section 146 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (ACT 29).



The prosecution said Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, a scrap dealer, “on the 4th and 5th day of March 2023 at Ashaiman Taifa, bought an iPhone at the cost of GH¢300 from Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Saddick knowing the phone was the one retrieved from the crime scene”.



Safianu Musah, a trader, later bought an iPhone from Ibrahim Abdul Rakib knowing the phone was received by means of crime at the cost of GH¢35O.



Mohammed Yussif and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim, both drivers, are alleged to have, on March 5, assisted Safianu Musah in the disposal of an iPhone otherwise than with the purpose to restore it to the owner knowing the phone was obtained by means of crime.



The six suspects pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned on Monday and have been remanded into prison custody.



The case has been adjourned to March 27, 2023.