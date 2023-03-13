Ashaiman murder: Slain soldier was stabbed after struggling with attackers - Police

General News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana Police Service says the soldier who was killed at Taifa Ashaiman was stabbed after struggling with his attackers.



On 4th March 2023, Police received information that a male adult had been found lying dead at Ashiaman Taifa in the Greater Accra Region.



According to the Police, a team of Police officers proceeded to the said location and confirmed the incident.



“Police immediately commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim. The officers cordoned off the scene and called in the specialist Police Crime Scene team to process the scene for forensic analysis.



“The Crime Scene Team retrieved a number of items, including a knife with blood stains on it and a backpack. In the backpack, Police found 1 Samsung tablet, 1 Apple laptop, 1 military uniform with the name tag “Imoro”, 8 other items of clothing, as well as a Ghana card and a Health Insurance card bearing the name Imoro Sherrif,” the Police explained.



Attached is the full statement from the Ghana Police Service