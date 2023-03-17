Ashaiman military brutalities: One victim confirmed dead

General News of Friday, 17 March 2023

A lawyer representing some victims of the recent military brutualities in Ashaiman, Emmanuel Kumador has confirmed the death of one of his clients.



The victim identified as Alhaji Mohammed Musah was confirmed dead on Monday, March 14, 2023.



“The late Alhaji Mohammed Musah was one of the victims of the military brutalisation on March 7, 2023 within Ashaiman. He was sitting at the frontage of his house and when he saw the soldiers, the soldiers shouted and so he started running, he run to enter his house, when he entered his house, he fell.



“He is already a hypertension person, so his pressure shot up and was admitted at the hospital, we were just informed that three days ago he could not survive,” the lawyer told Joynews in an interview.



Some soldiers invaded Ashaiman in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, apparently in search of the murderers of their young colleague, Sherrif Imoro, who was allegedly lynched on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



Several videos of the incident, captured by some residents, went viral on social media.



In some of these videos, personnel hit and brutalised residents who they came across in their search.



In the end, close to 200 residents were arrested by the military but were subsequently released after going through interrogation at Burma Camp where they are alleged to have suffered further brutalisation.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested six suspects in connection with the murder of the young soldier.



The suspects who are facing trial have been remanded by an Ashaiman court.



