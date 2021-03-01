Regional News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: GNA

Ashaiman designates 80 coronavirus vaccination centres

COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Ghana a few days ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has set up 80 centres in Ashaiman for the commencement of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise slated for March 2, 2021.



The 80 centres, which has been clustered into seven groups include Manteman 16, Tsinai Agbe 13, Niiman 14, Maamomo Nine, Gbemi Eight, Blakpatsona 12 and Amui Djor Eight.



Mrs Patience Ami Mamatah, Ashaiman Health Directorate, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Ashaiman near Tema on Monday that the Directorate was ready to commence the vaccination exercise.



She said the training was ongoing for vaccinators to equip them ahead of the exercise.



In the first phase of the exercise, frontline security officers, essential service provider, persons with underlying health conditions, 60 and above among others are expected to be vaccinated.