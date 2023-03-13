Ashaiman brutalities: More is expected of military in terms of discipline - Kweku Baako

General News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako has tasked the military to observe the principle of discipline which underlies their operations.



The veteran journalists, reacting to a radio discussion on the March 7 swoop that resulted in soldiers brutalizing some residents of Ashaiman warned that the military needed to exhibit discipline and restraint in all their actions.



Baako was reacting specifically to a comment by New Patriotic Party national organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, who in his submission refused to cleary condemn the actions of the military.



"Nana B is entitled to his inability or unwillingness to blame the modus operandi of the military at Ashaiman. I, however, wish to advice Nana B to tell the military to adhere to the regime of discipline required of the Armed Forces as an institution.



"A lot more is expected of the institution of the armed forces than the residents of Ashaiman in terms of discipline," Baako texted in into the show.



Police have announced the arrest of six persons in connection with the death of young soldier Sherrif Imoro, which incident triggered the military swoop.



