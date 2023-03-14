Ashaiman brutalities: Akufo-Addo’s silence disappointing – Adib Saani

General News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Security Analyst, Adib Saani has said that the silence from President Akufo-Addo on the military brutality that occurred at Ashaiman is disappointing and scandalous.



This comes after a 22-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani in the Bono Region was killed at Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman.



He was stabbed severally by unknown attackers on Saturday 4th March 2023 dawn.



Soldiers believed to have come from Michel and Burma Camp stormed Taifa on March 7, 2023, where the incident happened and started brutalizing residents.



However, President Akufo Addo is yet to make a public statement on the military brutality even when delivering his State of the Nation Address to Parliament.



Commenting on the development on Starr News, Adib Saani described the President’s continuous silence as shameful.



“It is absolutely scandalous, to say the least. I am absolutely disappointed in the father of the nation who claims he cares about his children. Who by the way is quick to be the very first to write on his social media handles anytime similar issues crop up from the international community clear case being George Floyd.



“So, for a critical issue like that of Ashaiman that has taken over the news headlines for the past few days, we have all seen the videos circulating on social media about the carbonization of military hardware and human resources. Yet the President didn’t see the need to touch on that something that still beats my imagination. How on earth will the President miss that,” Adib Saani asked.



He expressed his utmost dismay at the actions of the military and their latter attempt to apologize to these innocent people.



” I was shocked to learn about the statement of the military in the aftermath of that dastardly, cowardly act. It added insult to injury, but I understand it was deleted from their social media handles. That obviously was indicative of the fact that they might have realized they goofed big time. I’m glad however that they have listened to me.



“Because I have stated over and over again that there is a need for a high-level delegation including members of the military to visit the community to reassure the community members that they indeed still represent their interest, and it will never happen again.



"But it doesn’t stop there, the people deserve some justice, some were forced to drink water from the gutter, and some were beaten. It doesn’t just have to end there, someone should be made to pay the price for this sad situation,” he stated.