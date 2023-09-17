Asenso Boakye 'exposes' Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Member of Parliament for Bantama, Asenso Boakye has taken a swipe at Kennedy Agyapong.



Flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong according to the Minister made claims that the “minister of state from Bantama has told Delegates to vote for His Excellency, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be elected presidential candidate of the Party so as to become more attractive to Ghanaians after 4 years of H.E John Mahama’s imminent Presidency.”.



But reacting to the claims by Kennedy Agyapong, the Minister indicated that “This blatant lie is not only ludicrous, but also politically puerile. The NPP Government is deeply committed to working hard to improve the wellbeing of Ghanaians and by so doing, earn their continued goodwill”.



He urged all to disregard the false claims of Kennedy Agyapong and focus instead on building unity that will serve as the bedrock for winning the 2024 election.



Read His Statement Below My attention has been drawn to some regrettable remarks made by Hon Kennedy Agyepong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and aspiring presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party at a rally held in Accra on Saturday, 16th September, 2023.



The false attribution by Hon Ken Agyepong is clearly a mischievous lie deliberately made with the sole intention to cause disaffection for me, sully my good standing within the Party and neutralize whatever leverage I have on the Delegates.



My view on the NPP presidential primary is widely known to the party members and it’s that; Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia is the extraordinary candidate that the NPP needs to break the ‘eight’.



I urge all to disregard it and focus instead on building unity that will serve as the bedrock for winning the 2024 election.



