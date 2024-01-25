Asantehene's grandson makes history with Balmain at Paris Fashion Week

Diasporia News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Prince Gyasi Nyantakyi, a Ghanaian visual artist and the grandson of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has made history again as he took centre stage in Balmain's fall/winter 2024 Runway showcase.



Teaming up with Balmain's creative director Olivier Rustin, Prince Gyasi’s art pieces came to life at Paris Fashion Week held in France.



The collaboration between Balmain and Prince Jessie added an extra layer of creativity and cultural richness to the Runway, showcasing the high fusion of high fashion and contemporary arts.



The event not only celebrated the brilliant minds behind the fashion house but also highlighted the diverse talents emerging from the vibrant art scenes in Ghana.



Paris Fashion Week is a major event in the fashion industry, showcasing the latest collections from renowned designers and brands.



It is one of the "Big Four" fashion weeks globally, along with events in New York, London, and Milan.



Paris Fashion Week typically takes place twice a year – in February/March for the Fall/Winter collections and in September/October for the Spring/Summer collections.



The event attracts fashion professionals, celebrities, and fashion enthusiasts from around the world. It includes runway shows, presentations, and various events where designers unveil their upcoming designs.



