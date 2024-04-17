Asantehene never interferes in any security affairs in the country - COP Kofi Boakye

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Nathan Kofi Boakye, popularly known as Commander One, a retired Commissioner of Police (COP), has said that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has never intervened in any governmental appointments or affairs, particularly in the security sector.



Speaking on Opemsuo Radio on April 16, 2024, COP Kofi Boakye clarified the Asantehene's role, stating, "What I want everybody in Kumasi to know is that it is false if anybody who has worked with the government comes to say Asantehene has instructed him to do this or that as a government appointee. Asantehene is not involved in governance; he never says to appoint or release this person. He never intervenes in anything."



Kofi Boakye emphasized that the Asantehene's only involvement is to offer reassurance and support whenever there are changes, to ensure peace and stability in the region.



He recounted his personal experience, saying, "When I came to Kumasi, I sat with Asantehene, and he said I have left Kumasi in your hands and take care of Kumasi, and I will support you."



