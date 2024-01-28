Asante Akyem South NPP Chairman attacked by constituency youth organizer, others at church

General News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

The Asante Akyem South Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kyei Noah, has been allegedly attacked by the constituency’s youth organizer and a loyalist of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kwaku Asante Boateng, at a thanksgiving service organized by the legislator after emerging winner of the NPP parliamentary primaries.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, Simon Agyemang, the NPP’s Youth Organizer for Asante Akyem South, was captured violently holding the constituency chairman by the neck as he tried to drag him out of the dignitaries in attendance at the thanksgiving service.



The situation compelled supporters of Chairman Noah to whisk him away from the violent scene.



According to reports, although the issue was contained by the Municipal Chief Executive and personnel of the Ghana Police Service present, the cause of the attack is yet to be identified.



Kwaku Asante Boateng secured a landslide victory against his challenger, Bice Osei Kufuor, popularly known as Obour.



The incumbent MP led the race with 522 votes and Obour secured 280 votes.



NPP Youth Organiser and diehard supporter of the MP for Asante Akyem South, Hon. Kwaku Asante Boateng, has violently attacked the Constituency Chairman, Kyei Noah, during church service at Asankare Pentecost Church.#WeekendCentral pic.twitter.com/8ZkgFZzKb7 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) January 28, 2024

