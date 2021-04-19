Asante Akyem Presbytery gets new Chairperson

Religion of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: GNA

Rev. David Aboagye-Danquah, the Property Manager of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has been elected as the new Chairperson of the Asante Akyem Presbytery.



He emerged the winner after receiving 39 out of 45 nominations to prevent a possible contest between him and two other nominees at the 32nd Session of the Presbytery held at Juaso.



According to the constitution of the Presbyterian Church, a candidate who is able to garner 70 per cent of nominations automatically becomes the Chairperson without voting.



The Session also elected Ishmael Mantey Arkoh as Presbytery Lay Representative on the General Assembly Council (GAC) after beating two other nominees.



Mr. Arkoh after failing to secure 70 per cent of the nominations polled 29 votes to defeat Alexander Yirenkyi who also received 16 votes after the contest was put to voting between the two.



Rev. Aboagye-Danquah who takes office in September said he was coming at a time the Church was stepping-up its evangelism drive and pledged his commitment to mobilize all the agents to win souls for Christ.



He said bringing back the Presbyterian discipline that the Church seemed to be losing would be a top priority of his administration.



The incoming Chairperson also seeks to pursue aggressive infrastructural development to complete the unfinished business that was started by his predecessors with the support of the team he was going to work with.



Rev. Aboagye-Danquah is a land economist and a member of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and Ghana Association of ADR Practitioners.



He served on several boards and committees within the church including; National Committee on Projects and Investments, National Welfare Club, Agents Welfare Scheme, National Committee on Accounts and Budget and the Registered Trustees of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.



He has also published nine books with titles such as ADR of the criminal justice system in Ghana, the Church as a tool for the promotion of ADR in Ghana, landlord and tenant relations, property management, stewardship of our landed property, and decentralization and poverty reduction by the district assemblies.