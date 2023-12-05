Asante Akyem Mampong Best Farmer dies hours after receiving award

General News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has emerged that the recipient of the Best Farmer Award in the Asante Akyem Mampong Municipality, Owusu Kwasi Manu passed away few hours after receiving his award.



The Chief Executive Officer of Kyeiwaa Farms on Friday, December 1, 2023, was adjudged the overall best farmer in the municipality during a Farmers Day ceremony held at Kyekyewere.



However, in a report by Despite Media’s Omono Asamoah, Mr Owusu who visited his wife in Bekwai to celebrate his feat, took ill on Saturday night and was rushed to the Bekwai Government Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.



The cause of his death is yet to be established however the incident has thrown the entire municipality into a state of shock considering that the deceased looked hale and hearty hours prior to his sudden death.



Watch video of Mr Owusu Kwasi Manu receiving his award below:





Best farmer of Mampong Municipal Assembly, Mr. Owusu Kwesi Manu, , dies a few hours after receiving the award#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/BT1XhugnoK — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) December 4, 2023

GA/SARA