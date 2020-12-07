General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: GNA

Asante-Akim South NPP and NDC unite for peaceful election

The supporters marched through the principal streets of Juaso

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have embarked on a peace walk ahead of Monday’s general elections.



Led by their respective party leaders, the supporters marched through the principal streets of Juaso, the Municipal Capital, to send a signal to the public that the election is not war.



Organized by the Juaso District of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the walk also sought to demonstrate to followers that both parties were seeking to build a prosperous country with different ideologies.



Displaying placards with peace messages, they danced to brass band music for three hours before converging in front of the St. Andrew Parish Hall where leaders of the parties took turns to address them.



Among some of the messages on the placards were, “Be an instrument for peace,” “Let us work together for peace,” “Let us be lovers of peace” and “We love peace.”



The leadership of both parties pledged their commitment to peaceful election and invited their followers to emulate their shining example in the interest of national development.



They said the constituency had always been peaceful in previous elections and promised to maintain the peace.



Mr Ibrahim Musah, Constituency Chairman of NDC, said the party would continue to cooperate with stakeholders for a successful election and called for a level playing field throughout the process.



He said members of the NDC were peace-loving and urged all stakeholders to abide by the rules to avoid unnecessary tensions.



Mr. Williams Obeng, Constituency Secretary of NPP, praised the Presbyterian Church for putting together the exercise to promote peace ahead of the election.



He said there could not be any meaningful development without peace and stressed the need for all parties to sensitise their supporters to desist from acts that could trigger violence.



Rev. Patricia Ayebea Agyei, Minister of the Church, implored supporters of the parties to put Ghana first as responsible citizens yearning for progress and development.



They should avoid hate speech, character assassination and insults.





