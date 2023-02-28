Asante Akim North: Two persons pick forms to contest NDC parliamentary primaries

Politics of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: GNA

Two persons have picked nomination forms to contest the Asante Akim North parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



They are Adams Yusif, a Lawyer and Kofi Asamoah, a businessman.



Adams Yusif contested the 2020 elections but lost to Andy Appiah Kubi, the NPP candidate.



Peter Abaje, the Asante Akim North constituency chairman of NDC, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, the two were the only persons who had picked forms for the constituency.



He stressed the need for all interested candidates to follow the laid down procedure of the party and work to promote peace among party members and supporters in the constituency.



Abaje said strong party unity and hard work among all the members were crucial to capture the seat and winning the presidential ticket as well.



Meanwhile, four persons have picked the nominations forms to contest the Atwima-Nwabiagya South constituency primaries of the NDC.



They are Nana Asare Bediako, former Municipal Chief Executive under President Mahama, Wisdom Osei Boateng, former constituency youth organizer, Derrick Owusu Boateng, the 2020 parliamentary candidate of the party and Salisu Mohammed, a businessman.



Godfred Petigo, the constituency Secretary, who confirmed this to the GNA, said the constituency leadership was following all the laid down procedures to ensure fairness in the processes.



He appealed to supporters of the nominees to remain calm and go about their campaigns peacefully to help strengthen the existing unity in the party.