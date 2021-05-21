Arsonist burns ECG pylon with lorry tyre in Tema

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Arsonist cut a fenced wire mesh to get access into the yard



This was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu



The incident occurred around 3:40pm on Thursday, May 20, 2021



An arsonist has on Thursday, May 20, 2021, set ablaze a 33KV pylon belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in Tema Heavy Industrial Area with a lorry tyre.



The yet to be identified arsonist is reported to have cut the wire mesh used as a fence adjacent to the Tema Oil Refinery to get access into the yard to burn the voltage cable.



This news was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu to Daily Guide.



According to her, the incident occurred at about 3:40pm on Thursday. Adding that, a GRIDCo security guard noticed a fire from their company’s CCTV camera and informed the Fire Service Department stationed in the company about the incident.



Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu noted that the police has launched an investigation into the matter to bring to book the culprit.