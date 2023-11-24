Arrested alleged notorious landguard transferred to Greater Accra Regional Police Command

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Following the arrest of one Captain Abu, an alleged notorious landguard terrorizing residents of Borteyman and it's environs, on November 21, 2023, by the East Legon Police, the suspect was paraded before the Greater Accra Police command, where it appeared that an arrest warrant had been issued following several illegal activities he had perpetrated.



The suspect arrested by the East Legon Police command has been transferred to the Greater Accra regional Police command, where he will be processed and arraigned before court.



It would be recalled that some landguards burned some vehicles and brutalized residents of Borteyman, prompting widespread calls on the Ghana Police Service to take urgent action against the persons responsible for these brutalities.



A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of this alleged landguard, who had absconded and was a flight risk.



The police visited his residence on several occasions to carry out the bench warrant, but he was unavailable.



Several other avenues to secure his arrest and arraignment before the Court also failed, while he embarked on his alleged frolic of intimidation, lawlessness, assault, and acts of brutality under the guise of being a National Security operative.



He was subsequently arrested by the East Legon Police command and placed in their custody after attacking a worker at Borteyman.



The suspect has since been transferred from the East Legon Police command to the Greater Accra Regional Police command.