Arrest of MPs Killers: Your professionalism isn’t in question – Otumfuo hails Police

Otumfour Osei Tutu II, king of the Ashantis

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has hailed the professionalism of the Ghana Police Service in the discharge of their duties which has chalked several successes in the country over the years.



He believes that the police service has proper training in unearthing various crimes and has demonstrated this competence over the years by unravelling various crimes perpetrated in the country and suspects dealt with



“You have had the best of training and when you are to discharge your duties, you do it very well. Over time, you have demonstrated your capabilities in investigating crime and apprehending criminals. Your professionalism is never in question and I would urge you not to allow challenges to sway you from your focus”, he urged when the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



This comes on the back of the arrest of 5 persons in connection with the murder of the Member of Parliament (MP) with the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford by the police.



Mr James Oppong-Boanuh who was in Kumasi to assess the readiness of the police ahead of the 2020 polls, therefore appealed to the Asantehene to counsel traditional leaders to step up efforts to educate their subjects, especially the youth to stay out of violence before, during and after the elections.



He said the police were ready and prepared to protect all citizens to vote in a peaceful manner.



The IGP also appealed to Ghanaians to go to the polls peacefully and refrain from fomenting trouble, adding that the law would catch up with anyone who faulted the electoral rules.

