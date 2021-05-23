Arrest of 21 suspected LGBTQ+ persons crude, unlawful, undemocratic - EFL

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Economic Fighters League (EFL) has described as unlawful the arrest of some 21 suspected Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex Queer (LGBTQI) persons at a workshop in Ho.



EFL described the arrest as crude and undemocratic because it failed to mention any specific law the suspects breached.



According to EFL this amounts to oppression and asked the judiciary not to entertain such cases.



On Friday, a Ho Circuit Court remanded some twenty-one persons believed to be activists and members of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Society into police custody.



The suspects were earlier arraigned before the court by the Volta regional police command.



The Volta Regional Police PRO Sargeant Prince Dogbatse disclosed that his outfit “had information that some persons were engaged in a meeting aimed at championing LGBTQI activities and so, we proceeded to the scene to arrest them.”



But EFL in a statement said: ”It is shameful enough that our society chooses to criminalise and abuse the rights of people based on their sexuality. It is said that a Police Force who wilfully ignore and flout other laws designed to protect the people choose only to enforce that which amounts to oppression. The Judiciary should not entertain such cases of blatant display of persecution against peaceful civilians and are duty bound to uphold the law which guarantees the freedom of assembly and association. State institutions thrive on public confidence in them. Cynicism eats up reputation faster than fire burns wood.”