Arrest him for contempt: Social media users 'roast' Ablakwa for kicking court papers

General News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some people on social media are demanding the arrest of Member of Parliament for North Tongu for acts deemed disrespectful to the judicial arm of government.



According to them, the manner in which Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa treated court documents served on him by a bailiff in the morning of February 3, 2023 was an affront to the authority of the court.



Ablakwa was sighted in a viral video purportedly rejecting service of a restraining order document from the secretary to the board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, who is also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa gets down from his car and kicks the document after the bailiff tried to force it into his car on the premises of Metro TV after the Good Morning Ghana show - he was a guest on the programme.



Below are some of the demands for his arrest and the need for him to be cited for contempt:





Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, can treat a document from a Court of Competent Jurisdiction with so much content and disrespect? Very shameful to say the least. https://t.co/Zq4qMaiGei pic.twitter.com/vxgH6qUSp5 — Charles N.T. Tagoe (@royaltcafe2012) February 3, 2023

Okudjato Ablakwa paaaa

Law maker? Lord have mercy.



He must be serve with contempt of court. pic.twitter.com/X0xfYz85hA — JB NSAWAM ???? (@JbNsawam) February 3, 2023

Court issues restraining order on Ablakwa concerning the Prophet’s private matters. Apparently he had been dodging till they caught up with him at Metro tv.

This is unfortunate ???? pic.twitter.com/u5SIdT7bTM — Besiaba AbaMansa (@BesiabaAM25) February 4, 2023

Okudzato ablakwa,Member of Parliament for North Tongu,kicking,and stamping an order of interim injunction secured by Kwabena Adu Gyamfi....

How can Ablakwa be so disrespectful to the court,very useless MP#ShamelessAblakwa pic.twitter.com/AaIMyvF5jq — Nana Ansah Obofour (@NanaAnsahObofou) February 3, 2023

Court issues restraining order on Ablakwa concerning the Prophet’s private matters.Apparently he had been dodging till they caught up with him.



Man have been dodging All this while till he was caught up today,If you know everything you’ve been saying is the truth then why dodge? pic.twitter.com/oqX6aBhpoI — Gen. Buhari (@Gen_Buhari_) February 3, 2023

GHANA MATTERS: This is SAMUEL OKUDZETO ABLAKWA, a Member of Ghana’s Parliament kicking the court papers served on him like a football. He has no respect for the court. Seems maturity is distantly many oceans away from his mindset. Unruly and indisciplined. Just Boyish. pic.twitter.com/S7tKck6Fjf — Augustine Agbenaza (@august4551) February 3, 2023

Ablakwa wants the rule of law to work yet he is trying to destroy the injunction. What's a parliamentarian? Kai. — Sarfo Collins (@Sarfoc19) February 3, 2023

A man initially approached the lawmaker as he was just about to sit in his car after the show, the two were captured having a conversation after which a document was presented to him.The lawmaker did not take the document but went ahead to seat on his car, just as he opened his car, the bailiff tried to force the document into the lawmaker’s car but he immediately threw it out, kicked the document away from his car and drove off.The secretary to the board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, who is also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, has secured an order of interim injunction against the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.The order restrains Okudzeto Ablakwa from publicly sharing any document belonging to Kwabena Adu Gyamfi for the next 10 days.The MP who disclosed this in a tweet shared on Friday, February 3, 2023, said that he was served the order after his appearance on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on the same day.“One Kwabena Adu Gyamfi also claiming to have an alias as Victor Kusi Boateng has secured a 10-day restraining order seeking to stop me from further publications on the Conflict of Interest & Double Identity Scandal,” parts of the MP’s tweet read.The MP shared a picture of the order he was served which read: “IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the 1" Respondent, SAMUEL OKUDZETO ABLAKWA is restrained from making further public disclosures of private documents, correspondence, communication and property belonging to the Applicant (Adu Gyamfi)."“IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that this interim order will lapse after Ten (10) days,” it added.The latest corruption exposé on the National Cathedral by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, suggested impropriety on the part of the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.On January 16, 2023, the MP made some allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng, who is the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.In an earlier revelation about the National Cathedral, Okudzeto Ablakwa said a whopping GH¢2.6 million was dished out to a company named JNS Talent Centre Limited.Further investigations into the alleged payment led to the discovery of one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as a director of JNS Talent Centre.Having confirmed the identities of two out of three directors of the centre, Ablakwa dug deeper in a bid to discover the identity of the third director, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.According to his findings, citing a number of statutory documents, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was the same as Reverend Kusi Boateng, who has allegedly been operating under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.SARA