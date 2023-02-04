Arrest him for contempt: Social media users 'roast' Ablakwa for kicking court papers

General News of Saturday, 4 February 2023
Some people on social media are demanding the arrest of Member of Parliament for North Tongu for acts deemed disrespectful to the judicial arm of government.
According to them, the manner in which Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa treated court documents served on him by a bailiff in the morning of February 3, 2023 was an affront to the authority of the court.
Ablakwa was sighted in a viral video purportedly rejecting service of a restraining order document from the secretary to the board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, who is also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa gets down from his car and kicks the document after the bailiff tried to force it into his car on the premises of Metro TV after the Good Morning Ghana show - he was a guest on the programme.
Below are some of the demands for his arrest and the need for him to be cited for contempt:
