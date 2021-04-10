Arrest fake fetish priests, pastors on TV - Kusi Boafo

General News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Chief Executive Officer for Public Sector Reforms, Thomas Kusi Boafo has strongly opposed the advertisement of money rituals on media platforms following the gruesome murder of a 10-year-old boy by two suspected teenagers.



The death of Ishmael Mensah in the hands of Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kiki has come as a surprise to many and has been the talk of the town for the past few days.



The sad incident which took place at Kasoa has left many worried and angry after one of the suspects revealed to the Kasoa Police Command that a spiritualist, whom they had discovered through national television agreed to assist them to become instant billionaires.



According to him, the unfortunate incident which took place in Kasoa is some of the rippling effects of the incessant TV advertisements which have taken over the Ghanaian free to air TV space.



“I don’t understand why the government institutions are allowing fake pastors and fake mallams to sit on television to take money from innocent people. We must arrest all these fake Pastors and corrupt Mallams from our TV stations,’’ Mr. Thomas Kusi Boafo exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



Almost 85% of Ghana free to air television stations run these adverts of fake Mallams and other fraudulent schemes.



Thomas Kusi Boafo has called for a total ban on these adverts but unfortunately, the advertisement continues to run on the TV screens.



