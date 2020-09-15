Politics of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Arrest and prosecute police officers for boozing, others – NPP’s Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary, NPP

Private legal practitioner, Nana Obiri Boahen has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the twenty-eight(28) personnel of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to deserve as a deterrent to other officers in the Service.



“The IGP should give a further and better explanation and what legal actions they intent take against this twenty-eight personnel who are no more in the Service”, Nana Obiri Boahen suggested on Manhyia-based Opemsuo FM morning monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to him, the explanation given is not convincing enough hence, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh should immediately come out to speak to the development.



Following complaints lodged by the public, of which they were found culpable of 181 cases of unprofessional conduct, from January to August, 2020 the Ghana Police Service dismissed the twenty-eight personnel, including two females, for showing unprofessionalism.



According to Nana Obiri Boahen, this could have caused a public uproar in the country if a politician was accused of doing something bad against the state and later sack from office without convincing explanations to Ghanaians.



“Politicians wouldn’t have been Scott free if that person was accused of doing something bad”, the Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) pointed out on “Nkwantananso” show during a telephone conversation.



According to Superintendent of Police, Mrs Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, some of the misconducts as insubordination, drunk whilst on duty, and engaging in part-time business outside the Service without permission.



Mrs Abayie-Buckman said the affected officers were from the ranks of Constable to Assistant Commissioner of Police that is; “Constable, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Superintendent, Chief Superintendent and Assistant Commissioner of Police”.



But the outspoken lawyer and politician insists: “there be should a prosecution to deserve as a deterrent to others in the service”

