Army chiefs' Accra meeting 'to finalise plans for the deployment of the Standby Force' - ECOWAS

General News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Economic Commission for West African States (ECOWAS) has stated its commitment to deploy its standby force to Niger to confront the military junta that overthrew president Mohamed Bazoum last month.



The bloc is pushing ahead with the military option despite widespread calls to pursue the diplomatic option.



In a statement dated August 16 and posted on ECOWAS' Twitter handle, the bloc said a two-day meeting of army chiefs from across the region will finalize plans for the deployment of the force.



ECOWAS CHIEFS OF DEFENCE STAFF MEET IN ACCRA ON THE DEPLOYMENT OF THE ECOWAS STANDBY FORCE TO THE REPUBLIC OF NIGER



As a follow-up to the directive of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at its Extraordinary Summit on the political situation in the Republic of Niger held on 10th August 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria, the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDC) has commenced the activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force for the restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.



To this end, the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff will be having an extraordinary meeting in Accra, Ghana from 17th to 18th August 2023 to finalise plans for the deployment of the Standby Force.



