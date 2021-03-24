Armed robbers attack passengers on Juaboso-Asawinso road

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Some passengers travelling on the Juaboso-Asawinso deplorable road in the Western North Region have been attacked and robbed by armed robbers Tuesday.



A victim who spoke to Kasapa News explained that, he was en route on his motorbike to Asawinso when he realized from afar that, the road was blocked by unidentified armed men.



He added that, upon reaching the scene, he quickly took to his heels to a nearby bush, leaving the motorbike in the middle of the road.



He indicated that, the robbers fired at him in the bush but managed to escape the gunshots.



Meanwhile, the Juaboso Police Command has confirmed the attack on the passengers.



The District Police Commander, Supt Samuel Ntosoh explained that they had a tip-off early in the morning that some suspected armed robbers were in the middle of the road robbing.



By the time they got to the scene, the robbers were already done with their operations.



He added again that, on the same day in the afternoon, the police had a call of another ongoing robbery on the same stretch.



They rushed to the scene but even the traces of the armed robbers were not identified.



Police have instituted investigations into the incident as suspects are on the run.