Armah-Kofi Buah supports flood victims in Ellembelle

Regional News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has visited some flood-affected areas in his constituency to support them with assorted relief items.



His visit followed last week's heavy downpour that left several residents homeless.



The affected areas were; Salman, Old Bakanta, Atuabo and Sanzule.



He donated bags of rice and other food items to the victims in the four affected communities to cushion them in their predicament.



He disclosed that his visit was to assess the devastating impact of the flood that occurred last week.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who is also the Deputy Minority of Parliament, took the opportunity to assure the victims that he would assist them in due time.



He called on other benevolent individuals and companies to come to the aid of the victims.



He urged his constituents who stay in flood-prone areas to vacate to avoid future occurrences.



"Very soon I will support you after I am done with the assessment of the damage. I will use this opportunity to appeal to other companies kind-hearted individuals to come to the aid of the victims. I will also advise those staying in flood-prone areas to vacate in order to avoid future occurrences", he stated.



Some of the victims expressed their happiness over the kind gesture and prayed to God to bless Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah in abundance.