Politics of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Are you a god? – NPP communicator jabs 'old man' Prof. Adei

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s Communication Team, Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay), has sounded a strong warning to his party leadership about the conduct of the Board Chairman of Ghana Revenue Authority, Professor Stephen Adei.



Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Kay said Prof. Adei, though appointed by the Akufo-Addo government, has been courting disaffection for the party by favouring members of the opposition NDC working at GRA at the expense of NPP members.



“The Board Chairman we (NPP) appointed to GRA is collapsing GRA. Today as I speak to you, if we conduct elections at GRA, the workers of GRA are very angry at the party because of the treatment Prof Adei is giving them. The Board Chairman is able to sack a whole legal office and say he is turning it into his office. What is the old man looking for?” he fumed.



According to the party communicator, he is poised to ensure Prof Adei is removed from office, stressing that his actions are making the NPP unpopular.



He further accused Prof Adei of handing over the Debt Collection Department of GRA to an ally of NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.



“The work he is doing is thwarting the efforts some of us had to make to bring the party to power. How can you hand a whole Debt Collection Department to an NDC woman? The woman is using the position to attack NPP people owing the GRA whiles NDC people owing are walking free. This woman happens to be an NDC member, a very close friend of John Mahama and you have given her such a strategic position.,” he said.



“Is Prof. Adei a god, or he now decides what happens in the NPP. John Boadu you are the General Secretary, we all worked for you to attain your position... These are some of the things we want you to step in. Some people have come to your office to complain, you’ve done nothing about it and professor Addai is still there. Is Professor Addai Nana Akufo-Addo or he is Freddie Blay?,” he asked.





