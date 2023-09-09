Are we fighting? - Charles Owusu asks Kwesi Pratt during heated exchange on radio

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For the second time in months, veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. and the former Head of Monitoring at the Forestery Commission, Charles Owusu have engaged in a heated banter on radio.



On the Friday, September 8, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show, the two engaged in a verbal exchange after Owusu had sought to interject during a submission by Kwesi Pratt.



Pratt who was making the point that some people who are not members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) were in support of the flagbearer of ambition of Alan Kyerematen, could not fathom why Charles Owusu would not to associate with his statement.



But Charles Owusu on the other hand could not understand why Pratt had an issue with him saying he supported Alan Kyerematen who has since withdrawn from the flagbearer race.



“Alan Kyerematen has come out to say that he is no longer contesting the November 4 election because he believes some principles will be violated in the election, he never said he was going to contest independent, form another party or contest independent. All he has said is that he won’t join the November 4 election.



“Now all of us, I am not NPP and also believe that some of his supporters were NPP…” Kwesi Pratt submitted, at which point Charles Owusu interjected saying “I am even part of them.”



His comment however was not taken lightly by Kwasi Pratt who insisted that he should make his own independent assertion instead of seeking to associate with his statement;



Pratt: Charles, that is your own matter. As to what you are part or not…



Charles: But is there anything wrong with me saying I am part of them?



Pratt: But I am the one making my own statement



Charles: Yes but I said of course, I am also part of those people.



Pratt: That is your own issue not mine, don’t seek to associate with my statement.



Charles: But are we fighting?



Pratt: Why, do you want to make my submission for me?



Charles: I am not making your statement for you, is it a fight?



Pratt: Charles, I am not going to tolerate this.



Charles: But what is infuriating about what I said? What Uncle Kwesi is doing… You said something and I said of course I am even part…



Pratt: But I am saying that whether you are part or not, it’s your issue and not mine.



Charles: It can never be your issue. It’s my matter.



Pratt: If it’s your matter and I say it’s your matter how then do you get angry acting the way your are acting?



Charles: The tone with which you made the statement was bad.



Pratt: What tone?... My friend, I am not going to tolerate that at all.



The issue took the intervention of the host to bring calm to the table before the discussion continued.







Pratt clashes with Charles Owusu over Gyakye Quayson, Assin North



Pratt and Charles Owusu on Friday, June 23, clashed over the Assin North by-election where the NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) went head-to-head on Tuesday, June 27, hoping their candidates win the election.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Charles Owusu appealed to the electorates at Assin North to vote massively for the NPP candidate and asked that they place Mr. Gyakye Quayson aside.



He made further statements to suggest that Mr. Gyakye Quayson doesn't stand a second chance in the constituency.



But Kwesi Pratt, taking his turn to comment on the by-election, condemned any person who makes statements in connection with a court case against the former Assin North MP.



According to him, anyone who comments to determine whether or not Mr. Gyakye Quayson is guilty of the charges against him risks being cited for contempt of court, something that Charles Owusu took immediate exception to as he replied Mr. Pratt that he hadn't said anything contemptuous.



"If someone is processed for court on criminal charges and you come on air to say he is guilty or not, you have breached the law. It's straightforward contempt!...You have no right whatsoever to make any suggestions about the outcome of the case," Kwesi Pratt insisted.



GA/SARA







