Aps Ebenezer Baohen sued again by his pastors for overstaying his tenure as chairman

Apostle Ebenezer Boahen, the Chairman of the Christian Divine Church (CDC), has been sued again at the Tarkwa Circuit Court by five of the senior members at the Pastoral Council, claiming that he has overstayed as chairman of the church.



The members of the pastoral council argued that the embattled chairman, Apostle Ebenazer Boahen, has exceeded his constitutional eight-year term as the chairman.



Additionally, they claim that he surpassed his retirement age over three years ago, as he is currently 68 years old.



It can be recalled that this same Apostle Ebenezer Boahen was sued in July by his pastors for his failure to pay their SSNIT contribution for some years.



The total defaulted SSNIT contribution exceeded GH¢100, 000 for which he has been dragged to court.



Five months down the line, about 25 extra pastors of CDC stormed the Tarkwa Circuit Court on Thursday, December 14, 2024, in solidarity with their five colleagues who have sued Apostle Ebenezer Boahen, a Daily Guide Newspaper report, dated December 15, 2023, said.



During the court proceedings, presided over by Her Honour Hathia Ama Manu, the lead counsel for the plaintiffs, Samuel Agbottah, argued that the case should proceed, emphasising that there are distinct legal matters in this lawsuit compared to the previous ones against Apostle Ebenezer Boahen.



The judge adjourned the case to January 14, 2024, for her ruling on whether the application for an injunction filed by some members of the Pastoral Council of the Christian Divine Church should be continued or struck out.



Meanwhile, within the church, concerns are mounting about Apostle Ebenezer Boahen's alleged lack of financial transparency, the paper added.



There is also growing discontent within the rank and file, as it is claimed that Apostle Ebenezer Boahen does not provide financial accounts to anyone, disregards the finance board of the church, and maintains sole control over all the finances of the church.



