Approval of ministers, SC justices: ‘It is a massive win!’ – Majority whip boasts as vote counting commence

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has hinted that his side has won the vote on the approval of six ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and two nominees for the Supreme Court of Ghana.



His remarks come as the House commenced the counting of votes for the approval of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees.



In a series of tweets shared, the Majority Chief Whip, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri wrote “Relax... It is done! It is a massive win!”



The House voted on the approval of the nominees after a debate on the report of the Appointments Committee was completed.



The Supreme Court nominees who are to be approved are George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.



Also, the ministerial nominees seeking approval are Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) as the Minister of Trade and Industry and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the Minister of Food and Agriculture.



Other nominees include Stephen Asamoah Boateng for the Ministry of Chieftaincy, Mohammed Amin Adam for the Ministry of Finance, and Osei Bonsu Amoah for the Ministry of Local Government.



Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also appointed a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.





