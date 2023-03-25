Approval of 6 ministers: 'I took pictures of my vote as evidence of my loyalty' - Gomashie to Mahama

Politics of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his disappointment over what he described as "betrayal" from some NDC Members of Parliament.



This follows the approval of some Ministerial nominees.



NDC MP for Ketu South, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie has taken to the same Facebook to respond to John Mahama's 'disappointment' post.



According to her comment under the post, she took pictures of her vote as "evidence of loyalty to God, country and party".



"I love you, Sir (Mahama). Thank you so much for your thoughtfulness and leadership. I took pictures of my vote as evidence of my loyalty to God, country and party. I am responsible for my actions and inactions.



"You and I cannot be held responsible for the actions and inactions of others.



"I promise you, we will work harder than ever. May the heavens and the earth give you courage and good health in these trying times," the former Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Deputy Minister in the National Democratic Congress during their term in office between 2013 and 2017 when John Dramani Mahama was President commented under his post.



Parliament on Friday approved the appointment of six ministerial nominees through a secret vote.



Adansi Asokwa MP, Hon Kobina Tahir Hammond was confirmed as Minister for Trade and Industry with 154 yes votes as against 116 NO votes, while Dr Stephen Amoah was approved as Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry after polling 146 votes against 123 NO votes.



Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was approved as the Minister of Food and Agriculture with 167 YES votes. The Member of Parliament for Karaga, Mohammed Amin Adam, was okayed as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry with 152 YES votes.



Stephen Asamoah Boateng is the new Minister for Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs, while Mr. Osei Bonsu Amoah heads to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development as Minister of State, having garnered 149 YES votes.



This result shocked the Minority to the roots with some accusing members of treachery and greed.



