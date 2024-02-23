Appointing Afenyo-Markin is one of the smartest political decisions taken - Political analyst

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Political analyst, Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, has praised the selection of Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, as the new Majority Leader for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing it as a strategic move with potential electoral advantages for the ruling party.



Joshua Jebuntie Zaato described Afenyo-Markin's appointment as a significant step that could bolster the NPP's prospects in the upcoming elections.



He highlighted the importance of regional representation, particularly in light of Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's anticipated presidential endorsement from the north.



"That will be one of the smartest political decisions taken. It represents that clear representation of north, south, and coast that the NPP wants to project going into the elections," asaaseradio.com said.



Joshua Jebuntie Zaato also elaborated on the regional dynamics, noting how the speculated selection of a vice-presidential candidate from the Ashanti Region complements Bawumia's candidacy from the north.



"His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is from the north; speculation is rife, and I think now we are all near the conclusion that the vice-presidential candidate will come from Ashanti, so that is north-south," he explained.



Furthermore, Zaato underscored Afenyo-Markin's ties to the Central Region, particularly Effutu, which he believes strengthens the NPP's electoral strategy.



He dismissed any notion of Afenyo-Markin's appointment as Majority Leader being arbitrary, asserting that it is a strategic decision made with careful consideration.



"These decisions that will make him the Majority Leader in parliament are strategic; it is not by accident," he concluded.



