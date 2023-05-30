Appianyinasehene supports two schools

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Vibrant traditional ruler, the Appianyinasehene of Juaben Traditional Area, Ashanti Region Nana Kwanin Kwanfo II has yet again supported basic schools in his area.



The charity-driven chief on Friday presented 51 sets of chairs to two basic schools- Juaben Presbyterian Primary and Methodist Primary.



And to Nana Kwanin Kwanfo II, the gesture forms part of his quest to support Otumfuo's educational project in the country.



He said in a post-presentation interview " I have always maintained that education is key to the development of any society; especially at the formative stages.

" When you get the basics right, it makes it easier to build on it at the higher level, hence my decision to zero in at the basic level. Children sitting on the floor and on blocks to write and study should be a thing of the past."



Headteachers of the two schools in separate words expressed thanks to the traditional ruler for his continued support.



The Appianyinasehene for close to a decade consistently supported basic schools in his area with educational materials and scholarships, the recent being a classroom block and a modern-day furnished playground.