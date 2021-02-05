Regional News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Appianyinasehene supports basic schools in Juaben Municipality

Appianyinasehene (in cloth) poses with pupils and teachers of one of the beneficiary schools

The Appianyinasehene of Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Nana Kwanin Kwanfo II has yet again supported some basic and private schools in the Juaben Municipality.



The gesture, which has become a permanent feature on the traditional ruler's calendar saw the distribution of stationery items to some selected schools.



The items included, packets of exercise books, boxes of mathematical sets, packets of pen and pencils among other items.



This year marks the fifth year and to the Appianyinasehene, he is bent on supporting Otumfuo's Education Fund hence the annual support.



"You cannot substitute education for anything, hence this campaign. My subjects and I will continue to invest in the children because they are certainly our future.

" When they are enlightened, it will reflect in a broader spectrum and Ghana will be the ultimate winner.



" This year's was special in the sense that it's marking the 50th Anniversary of Dasebre Otuo Siriboe II, the Juabenhene and Chairman of the Council of State."



The Municipal Director of Education, Charles Adu Kumi Ing praised the Appianyinasehene profusely for the support and urged other individuals and corporate organizations to follow Nana Kwanin's shining example.