Appianyinasehene supports 3 towns

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Education-driven traditional ruler, Nana Kwanin Kwanfo Ii, the Appianyinasehene of Ashanti Juaben has yet again supported towns in his area.



A few days ago, the traditional leader donated 300 bags of cement to three communities including New Koforidua, Kubease for school projects and Duampopo for a health post.



Noted for his immense support for education in the area, he said the gesture forms part of his Corporate Social Responsibility programs and the quest to see education and improved health care in the area.



He said in an interview " It has always been my stool's dream to support our communities, we believe this will go a long way in pushing these projects."



Assemblyman New Koforidua, Kwaku Siaw, the Odikro, Nana Sarpong Kumankuma 1, and the Assemblyman Kubease, Caleb Adu Agyeman, Nana Agyei Bieni 1 Odikro of Duampopo in separate words expressed thanks to the Appianyinasehene for his support.