Appianyinasehene commissions KG, playground

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The Appianyinasehene of Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Nana Kwanin Kwanfo II, has commissioned a new KG classroom and playing ground in memory of his late sister Ama Pinamang for Owusu Forkuo RC Primary.



The two facilities form part of the traditional ruler's educational project aimed at supporting the Otumfuo Ose Tutu Education Fund.



The two-unit classroom block is furnished with tables, chairs, and other learning materials.



In like manner, the astroturf playground is fenced with woven wire and stocked with toys designed for the various age categories.



And responding to what inspired him to construct the facilities, he said "Like the Asantehene, providing platforms for education has been my passion. We started with an annual mass distribution of stationary to some basic schools in the Juaben Municipality many years ago.



"What we are witnessing today is a testament to our quest to make sure kids in the municipality receive a sound education. The basics are very important, when they get it right at that level, it makes it easier to build on that foundation. We will continue to make education our topmost priority in the municipality to support Otumfuo's educational project."



The Juabenhene Nana Otuo Sereboe II commended the Appianyinasehene highly for his immense contribution to education in the area.



Meanwhile, the Appianyinasehene recently commissioned a modern-day Palace at Juaben also in the Municipality.



