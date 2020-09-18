Politics of Friday, 18 September 2020

Anyaa-Sowutuom NPP youth demand removal of ‘V20 Coordinator’

According to the youth Obiri Yeboah has not have the party at heart

A youth group in the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency in Accra has called on the party leadership to remove former parliamentary aspirant John Obiri Yeboah as the constituency’s ‘V20 Coordinator’.



According to the Concerned Patriots, Mr Obiri Yeboah’s inclusion in the party’s campaign will be inimical to its fortunes in the December polls.



“Mr. Obiri Yeboah in 2016 having lost the NPP Parliamentary Primaries to the Current Minister of Information, Honorable Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was not only happy with the outcome but severed relationship with the Party and joined the Progressive People’s Party (PPP). He subsequently stood as the Parliamentary candidate for the PPP against the officially elected candidate of the NPP. The action by Mr. Obiri Yeboah was a clear violation of the constitutional provision under Article 9(1),” the group said in a statement.



The statement added: “Mr. Obiri Yeboah, in a recent ‘Health Walk’ in the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency, made some insipid comments (captured on video) that has the propensity to create disaffection and disunity within the party.



“He premised his address to all NPP gathering in the ‘Health Walk’ that “this is the second coming of independence in the Anyaa-Sowutuom”. Everyone present was baffled by that statement and the motive. Facts and records show that the NPP has always won the Parliamentary and Presidential elections with the current member of parliament leading the charge for the constituency in the last 16 years and there has never been any occasion, the MP has subjected the constituents to any form of oppression or some kind of slavery to warrant that statement from Mr Obiri Yeboah”.



The Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency of the NPP has been in the news lately after some party members embarked on a campaign to cover the face of Vice President Dr Bawumia in the party’s 2020 posters in the area.

