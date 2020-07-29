Regional News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Joe Marfo, Contributor

Antoa residents weep over deplorable road

The residents want their road fixed

Residents of Antoa in the Afigya Kwabre East District of Ashanti have called on the NPP government to as a matter urgency fix their devastated road.



The residens told Newstimegh.com Joe Marfo that the road which connects Kenyasi Abirem, Antoa and Bonwire is a very deplorable one and does not befit the famous Communities.



The Antoa Chief’s Senior Linquist (Kyeame Panin) Osei Amoako stated, that the deplorable road has brought an undue increase in transportation fares especially ‘trotro’ from Antoa to Kumasi-Kejetia.



“From Antoa to Kumasi should at least take you some 20 minutes but due to the bad state of the road, it takes us one hour and this has resulted in the increment of transport fares making our standard of living high,” he stated.



Assembly Member of the area Mr. Augustus Asiedu also said the bad road has affected all economic activities in the area.



The residents said they voted massively for the NPP in the 2016 elections but they have been neglected in terms of development.



They further bemoaned that the incumbent Member Parliament for Kwabere East, Francisa Oteng-Mensah and her MCE Nana Osei Asibey Bonsu are a disappointment to the people of Antoa base on their little effort to fix the just one-mile deplorable Antoa road.



They have, however, cautioned sitting government (NPP) to fix the deplorable road with immediacy else they will vote against the party on December 7,2020 Ghana’s general elections.



“I’m saying on authority that if our road is not fixed by December 7,2020 we would be compelled to vote skirt and browse or vote against NPP anf Nana Addo”, Nana Boateng, Antoa Gyaasehene stated in anonymity.





