Antiretroviral drugs have been cleared from the port – Health ministry

Health News of Monday, 16 October 2023

The Ministry of Health has announced that all the antiretroviral drugs for HIV patients have been successfully cleared from the Tema port.



One would recall that the health ministry justified the delay in clearing the drugs from the port as a result of a lack of extra funds.



However, after several calls from the public and officeholders, the ministry shared that the drugs were cleared on Friday, October 13, 2023, just as it promised in a press statement dated Saturday, October 7, 2023.



According to a new press statement signed by the ministry’s Head of Public Relations, Isaac Offei Baah, the ministry is on track to ensure that the drugs get to the affected facilities.



“The Ministry of Health is pleased to inform the general public that the antiretroviral medications which delayed at Tema port were cleared on Friday, October 13, 2023, as was assured by the Ministry in relation to the rejoinder published on Saturday, October 7, 2023, on the aforementioned subject matter. The distribution of the medications to all affected facilities has begun in earnest,” part of the statement reads.



The health ministry further assured the general public it will work in tandem with the Ghana Supply Commission to promote a smooth clearing of drugs in the future.



“The ministry is working in close collaboration with the Ghana Supply Commission to ensure seamless clearance of such drugs and related ones in future. We wish to reiterate that the Ministry continues to remain steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the health of all citizens and will continue to ensure the availability of essential healthcare resources,” the ministry further states.



