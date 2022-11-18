Anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs saved Ghana - Dr Segbefia

Politics of Friday, 18 November 2022

A close confidant of the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, Dr. Akofa Segbefia, has praised the over 80 New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of parliament who demanded the dismissal of finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to him, the actions of the NPP MPs saved the country from a potential political disorder that could have threatened Ghana’s democracy.



Speaking in an interview with TV XYZ, he added that the president's and his voice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's, hooting in various parts of the country, including strongholds of his party, the NPP, is a testament to the country's frustration, which has the potential to lead to riots.



“With all the things that are happening now, Ghanaians started crying, Mr President, the vehicular convey that you travel with is too much. Cut it down, he is not listening.



“The 80 Members of Parliament from the NPP side, they have saved this country. They were the ones who calmed nerves. I say so because you see, the agitation among people (could have led to) spontaneous demonstration,” he said.



Also, Dr. Segbefia said that the communication of the government to Ghanaians about the current hardship in the country is not the best and is not helping matters.



He added that rather than bringing Ghanaians together in this difficult moment, officials of the government brag about their achievements at any opportunity they get.



Meanwhile, the number of NPP MPs calling for the sacking of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has increased to 98 from the initial 80.



The 80 MPs had earlier made calls for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.



The MPs later backed down following a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who asked that the minister be given time to conclude Ghana’s ongoing negotiation with the International Monetary Fund as well as the presentation of the 2023 budget in parliament.



But speaking in an interview with JoyNews, the spokesperson of the 80 MPs, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has stated that the group is back to their initial demand for the removal of the finance minister.



According to the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, their renewed demand with the support of 18 other members of their caucus is because the minister’s position is now untenable.



He added that the anti-Ofori-Atta MPs will boycott the budget presentation if he is allowed to come to parliament to present the budget.



