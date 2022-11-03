Anti-Ofori-Atta MPs should be commended – NPP communicator

Politics of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A Deputy National Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), George Asante Krobea, has commended Parliamentarians (MP) in the Majority caucus who called for Ken Ofori-Atta’s dismissal.



He perceived the move by the MPs as an indication that Ghana’s democracy is advancing.



He explained that it is common for an opposition party or its members to lambast the government but for members of a ruling government to voice out their concerns openly and call the government to order is a historic moment worth commendation.



He was reacting to a call by some Parliamentarians in the Majority caucus for President Akufo-Addo to relieve his Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, of duty following his abysmal performance.



The MPs action sparked anger among some NPP loyalists such as the Ashanti Youth Network, who called for the 80 MPs to be dealt with.



The Network expressed shock at the conduct of the 80 MPs which they described as ‘an act of treachery, hypocrisy and self-harm’ while calling them out for censure.



Also the General Secretary of PNC, Janet Asana Nabila, has described persons calling for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister as greedy individuals seeking their selfish interests.



However, Mr. Asante Krobea applauded the said MPs and said their action is a plus for Ghana’s democratic governance.



“It’s a plus [for Ghana’s democracy] …this is the first time that Ghanaians have shown that we understand democracy”, he said on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show.



“It is so beautiful to have a certain party in government and then its own people [especially MPs] rise up to say government must take A,B,C action… it implies that our democracy is growing and that is the best way to go. I commend those MPs who took that stand.”