Anti-LGBT+: There will be no more filibustering after Wednesday - Minority to Afenyo-Markin

General News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has declared that it will not entertain any further delays in the approval of the bill on Promoting Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, widely known as the anti-gay bill.



The caution comes after Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin's move to file a motion demanding a second consideration of the bill last week.



Afenyo-Markin's proposed amendment sought to substitute imprisonment with community service, sparking discussions within the House.



As the bill approaches its third reading and potential passage, the House found itself compelled to continue amending approximately thirteen clauses within the bill on Wednesday, February 21.



The Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, emphasized the urgency of completing consultations regarding Afenyo-Markin's proposed amendments before Wednesday.



He added that the Minority will not tolerate any actions perceived as stalling the process beyond the specified date.



"We should also be clear in our minds that we will not unduly always find a reason to postpone the progress of this bill to another day. Because, as we said the other day, everything that he [Afenyo-Markin] has raised in his proposal, he took about an hour here speaking about it, but he keeps giving reasons why we cannot deal with it. So, we are giving him ample time to do the consultation because there will be no more filibustering after Wednesday," citinewsroom.com quoted Kwame Agboza to have said.



The statement reflects the determination of the Minority Caucus to expedite the legislative process and ensure the bill's timely consideration without unnecessary delays.



The bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values has sparked significant debates and controversies within the country.



Advocates argue for the protection of traditional family structures and cultural values, while critics voice concerns over potential violations of human rights and discrimination against the LGBT+ community.



As the legislative process moves forward, stakeholders continue to closely monitor developments surrounding the bill, with expectations high for a resolution that reflects the diverse perspectives and interests involved.



The warning issued by the Minority Caucus serves as a clear indication of their commitment to advancing the bill while holding accountable those who attempt to obstruct its progress.



The coming days are poised to witness crucial deliberations within parliament as lawmakers navigate the complexities of the anti-gay bill. Wednesday serves as a pivotal deadline for consultations and further discussions on the proposed amendments.



NAY/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.