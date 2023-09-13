Anti-IGP tape probe: Committee sitting adjourned to October 2

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The seven-member committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to investigate the anti-IGP leaked audio has halted its activities till Monday, October 2, 2023.



This was disclosed by the chairman of the committee, Atta Akyea, during a media briefing after the sitting for Wednesday, September 13.



According to Atta Akyea, the Ad hoc committee will resume hearing in October for five straight days (October 2 to 6) and all the proceedings will be in-camera.



“The committee is resuming work on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and the 6th of October God willing,” Atta Akyea communicated.



“When we return, it is going to be an in-camera hearing because all the witnesses will congregate with their lawyers and then they are supposed to give us evidential support in relation to what they said openly and publicly,” he said.



The Ad hoc committee chairman, however, noted that the decision is not aimed at shutting out the media but rather to protect the security details of the country.



“Please, bear in mind that we are not trying to shut out the press because as it’s been rightly said, there are national security implications relating to the interrogations and we need to exercise that discretion as to what is good for public consumption and what is not. But eventually, a report will be put before parliament and that will be public knowledge,” Atta Akyea explained.



Background:



In the leaked audio at the centre of a parliamentary probe, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



BAJ/DAG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







